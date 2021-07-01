Madison Rose Cook, of Dallas, Texas, graduated magna cum laude from Duke University in May 2021. Madison is the granddaughter of Lois and Bobby Kaplan of Marblehead. Lois is the director of sales and marketing at The Jewish Journal.

Madison spent her college career pursuing her long-time passion for sports and furthering her professional interest in business. She worked as a student intern on the Duke Men’s Basketball Creative Team and served as a student manager for the Duke Football team. Additionally, she was an undergraduate scholar at the Coach K Center on Leadership and Ethics in the Fuqua School of Business and active member of the Duke Association for Business Oriented Women.

This fall, Madison will begin her professional career at the Boston Consulting Group as an Associate in the Dallas office.