The Massachusetts Board of Rabbis is delighted to announce its newly elected leadership for 2021-2022.

The elected officers of the Executive Board of the MBR are: Rabbi Sara Paasche-Orlow, president; Rabbi Ron Fish, vice president; Rabbi Alison Adler, treasurer; Rabbi Andy Vogel, chair – Public Policy & Social Action Committee; Rabbi Navah Levine, member-at-large; Rabbi Jodi Seewald Smith, member-at-large; Rabbi Neal Gold, immediate past president.

Rabbi Sara Paasche-Orlow, BCC, is the director of Spiritual Care at Hebrew SeniorLife, serving over 3,000 elders in the greater Boston area. Rabbi Paasche-Orlow is the first Chaplain Rabbi to serve as president of MBR in the organization’s history. She is a co-founder of the HSL Chaplaincy Institute, focused on Jewish spiritual care and aging, dementia care, and end of life care. She serves on the board of the Chaplaincy Innovation Lab at Brandeis. Rabbi Paasche-Orlow was ordained at the Jewish Theological Seminary of America, and is the author of articles on Jewish chaplaincy and the co-author, with Rabbi Joel Baron, of “Deathbed Wisdom of the Hasidic Masters: The Book of Departures and Caring for People at the End of Life” (Jewish Lights, 2016). She lives in Newton with her husband, Dr. Michael Paasche-Orlow.

Founded 80 years ago, the MBR is the only regional organization of rabbis from various Jewish streams and movements serving congregations, agencies, and institutions within Massachusetts. Its membership consists of women and men from across the Jewish religious spectrum who come together for study, professional development, collegiality and support, and to speak with a singular rabbinic voice on behalf of our Jewish community. The MBR’s history and recent policy papers can be accessed through the MBR website.

The MBR is grateful for its relationship with Hebrew College, which provides it with administrative and organizational support.

The MBR can be reached through its website and at akatsevman@hebrewcollege.edu.