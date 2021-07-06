Reeva Sagal, of Salem, died on June 29, 2021, two days before her 85th birthday.

Reeva was born in Boston and moved with her family to Haverhill where she went to high school. After the family moved to Belmont, she went to Boston University and then on to the Harvard Graduate School of Education where she earned an Ed.M.

She met her devoted husband of 62 years, Matt, when he was starting graduate school at M.I.T. After supporting him through his chemistry Ph.D. program, Reeva moved with Matt to New Jersey for 35 years, where he worked at Bell Labs and AT&T and they raised three sons. Reeva had a long career as a learning disabilities specialist at the high school level. She was a pioneer in placing young adults with severe disabilities in jobs outside of sheltered workshops.

When Matt retired from corporate life, they moved to the North Shore, first to Swampscott and later to Salem. Reeva became a docent at the Peabody Essex Museum and led tours with great enthusiasm for 18 years. She played tennis and bridge, not particularly well but with the same zest that she did everything else. She and Matt traveled all over the world, with Reeva making friends wherever they went. During an active life, Reeva never let her many medical issues get in her way.

In addition to her husband, Reeva is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law: Rabbi Douglas Sagal of Little Silver, New Jersey, Dr. Lauren Kaplan-Sagal of Westfield, New Jersey, Peter and Mara Sagal of Oak Park, Illinois, and Roger and Lisa Sagal of Ridgway, Colorado. Reeva was the beloved savta of nine grandchildren ranging in age from 7 months to 28 years.

Contributions in Reeva’s memory may be made to the Guides Memorial Fund at the Peabody Essex Museum, 161 Essex St., Salem, MA 01970. Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem.