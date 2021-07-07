Martin R. Bloomberg, of Peabody, entered into rest on July 5, 2021, at the age of 79. He was the beloved husband of Roberta (Miller) Bloomberg, previously deceased.

Martin was the devoted father of Michael Bloomberg of Salem, and Stephen and Kathy Bloomberg of Exeter, New Hampshire, and the cherished grandfather of Ryan and Rebecca Bloomberg. He was the dear son of the late Samuel and Minnie (Burstein) Bloomberg.

Born on July 22, 1941, Martin grew up in Chelsea and graduated from Chelsea High School. He raised his family in Revere and Salem. He worked as a dress-cutter in Boston’s garment district for many years.

Marty enjoyed playing cards, loved listening to Frank Sinatra, and cherished his time spent with family and friends. He was especially proud of his sons and grandchildren.

The family is planning a small private service for family members only. He will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Martin’s memory to the Chelsea Jewish Foundation, 240 Lynnfield St., Peabody, MA 01960.

Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.