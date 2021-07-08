Elaine A. Hirshberg, 99, of Peabody, passed away on July 4, 2021, at Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers.

She was born in Haverhill on October 5, 1921, the daughter of the late Harry and Eva (Vigman) Hirshberg.

Elaine graduated from Haverhill High School with the Class of 1939 and UNH with the Class of 1943. She would then receive her master’s degree from Northeastern and Framingham State.

She would go on to work as a microbiologist and then a nutritionist within the medical field. Elaine worked at Lahey Hospital, Mass. General Hospital and Boston City Hospital. She then retired from Gillette after her years within the medical profession.

Elaine was predeceased by her brothers Dr. Milton J. Hirshberg and Alvan C. Hirshberg, as well as her two nephews Mark A. Hirshberg and Peter S. Hirshberg.

She is survived by her loving nephews Aaron Hirshberg of Newton, Stephen Hirshberg and his wife Susan of Union, Maine, Robert Hirshberg of Thomaston, Maine, and Jeffrey Hirshberg and his wife Sandra of Swampscott. Elaine also leaves behind her grandnephew David Hirshberg and his wife Gina of Rockport, Maine, and her grand-nieces Jackie Hirshberg of Cambridge and Leslie Hirshberg of Somerville, as well as her sister-in-law Carolyn Hirshberg of N. Andover.

Relatives and friends were respectfully invited to attend her graveside service on July 7 at the Children of Israel Cemetery, Middle Road, Haverhill. Arrangements were handled by the H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Homes, Haverhill-Bradford. To share a memory or for more information, visit farmerfuneralhomes.com.