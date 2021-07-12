Jacqueline (Jackie) Myerson, 83, of Marblehead, passed away on July 7, 2021.

Jackie was the beloved wife of the late Robert (Bob) Myerson. She is survived by her boys David and his wife Michelle, Richard and his wife Cindy, Peter and his wife Heather, and her grandchildren Scott, Justin, Ezra, Sara, Lauren, Hannah, and Emily.

Jackie was born on May 5, 1928, in Chelsea, to the late Saul and Lena Rivkin. She grew up in Chelsea, where she met and married the love of her life, Bob. Together they lived and raised three boys in Marblehead, which remained her home through present day.

Her life was filled with good friends and family, while also taking time to volunteer and experience new things. She and Bob enjoyed travel in the U.S. and overseas, especially taking in cultural events and cuisine of different destinations. Many good times were enjoyed at Jackie and Bob’s lake house in New Hampshire with her family and friends.

During summers in the 1970’s and 1980’s, Jackie and Bob and their sons could be found at Camp Glenn Ridge in Beverly; for the 13 years they owned and operated the day camp. They offered a welcoming camp environment for campers and counselors, leaving a legacy of memorable experiences for many kids and teens.

Jackie was known to be a welcoming presence to others, making a point of saying hello and spending a few moments to hear what was going on in other peoples’ lives. She was a known fixture in her neighborhood, taking walks and greeting all, young and old.

Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.