Rabbi Noginski describes the attack that took place on July 1 outside of the Hasidic day camp and school in Brighton.
This is a powerful Profile in Courage and a profile in cowardice for the bystanders.
oh my god i just am so grateful that this wonderful rabbi survived it was inconceivable to watch i prayed as well as my tba congregation for his return to good health
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
© 2021 Jewish JournalPrivacy Policy
© 2021 Jewish JournalPrivacy Policy
This is a powerful Profile in Courage and a profile in cowardice for the bystanders.
oh my god i just am so grateful that this wonderful rabbi survived it was inconceivable to watch i prayed as well as my tba congregation for his return to good health