Sylvia “Sip” Webman, celebrated her 101st birthday on July 4th and was honored by the Worcester “WooSox” Red Sox baseball team.

Born in 1920 in Poland, Webman grew up in Lynn before moving to Worcester, where she’s lived for the last 74 years. She spent decades teaching business classes at South High School.

During the ceremony at Polar Park, she received a letter from the 101st Airborne Division of the United States Army, known as the “Screaming Eagles” that flew into Normandy on D-Day during World War II, that read:

“On behalf of the ‘Screaming Eagles’ of the 101st Airborne Division, Air Assault, I would like to join with your family and friends in extending our very best wishes on the celebration of your 101st birthday. We hope your birthday is filled with happiness and we wish you the very best for the coming year. Once again, happy birthday and air assault!

Sincerely, Joseph P. McGee, Major General, United States Army Commanding.”