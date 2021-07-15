On July 1, Rabbi Max Chaiken officially became the rabbi of Temple Emanuel of Andover as Rabbi Robert Goldstein retired from the position he has held for the past 31 years. Recently, the congregation gathered to dedicate the Rabbi Robert and Faith Goldstein Pavilion, which was built at the Temple to offer an outdoor gathering space for religious services, community gatherings and social events.

“I am thrilled to be joining Temple Emanuel and I look forward to leading services and being an active member of the Merrimack Valley Community,” said Rabbi Chaiken. “It was wonderful to meet Rabbi Goldstein, Faith and so many wonderful congregants during the dedication ceremony. I am excited to build upon the legacy Rabbi Goldstein is leaving behind and wish him and Faith all the best in their retirement.”

Rabbi Chaiken recently moved to Andover from Los Angeles with his husband, Rabbi Danny Shapiro, and their dog Oogie. He was most recently the associate rabbi at Congregation Kol Ami in West Hollywood, California. He was ordained at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in Los Angeles, where he wrote his rabbinic thesis on “Telling a New Story: A Model for Economic Ethics in Jewish Law.”