Temple Tifereth Israel of Winthrop is privileged to announce that it has engaged the services of Josh Schreiber, a new rabbinical intern for the coming year. Schreiber is currently a fourth-year student at the Rabbinical School of the Hebrew College in Newton. A native of the Boston area, Josh spent his childhood on a secular kibbutz in Israel. He discovered American progressive Judaism after college in the U.S. and has been involved in Jewish education and prayer-leading in one capacity or another since the mid-1990s.

Josh has a Master’s in performance from the Longy School of Music in Cambridge, and is also a certified teacher of the Feldenkrais Method of Somatic Education®. He uses the Feldenkrais Method to help musicians avoid injury and develop their musical voices.

Beginning at the end of June, rabbinical intern Schreiber will be leading various functions at the Temple where all can meet and welcome him.