Mindel “Mindy” (Spigel) Levine, 85, of Danvers, formerly of Malden, entered eternal rest on July 22, 2021.

Mrs. Levine was co-owner of Larry Levine’s Kosher Meat Market. She was the beloved wife of the late Laurence “Larry” Levine; devoted mother of Renee Schecker, Allen and Joann Levine and Todd and Simone Levine; cherished grandmother of Adam and Arielle Levine, Jenna Levine, Hillary Levine, Allison Levine, Justin Schecker and Sarah Schecker; proud great-grandmother of Hallie Levine; and loving sister-in-law of Irving Levine.

Services were held at Temple Ner Tamid, 368 Lowell St., Peabody, on Sunday, July 25. Interment followed in Everett.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be donated to Temple Ner Tamid, Peabody; B’nai Israel Cong., Rockville, MD; or Chabad Center, Parkland, FL. (Goldman, Malden)