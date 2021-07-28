Alfred Roger Spiller, 92, of Swampscott, passed after a brief illness on July 27, 2021.

He was the beloved husband of the love of his life Marlene D. (Rain) Spiller for 67 wonderful years. Son of the late Irving and Harriet Spiller. Devoted father of Dr. Joel R. Spiller and his wife Sherry, and Sheri L. (Spiller) Jammallo and her husband Joseph. Cherished grandfather of Adam Spiller and his wife Emily, Andrew Spiller and his wife Randi, Jason Jammallo and his fiancée Brittany, and Dr. Lauren (Jammallo) Simms and her husband Nico. Proud great-grandfather of Ben, Lylah, Raegan, Brooklyn, and Hailey.

A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations in Alfred’s memory can be made to the American Heart Association or to a charity of your choice. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.