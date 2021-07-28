Thelma “Tibby”, “Ty” Kracov, of Delray Beach, Florida, died on July 25, 2021, at her home, at age 93.

Born and raised in Chelsea, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Goldie (Shapiro) Kracov. Treasured sister of Bertha (Bess) Medoff (Hy) of Delray Beach, the late Zena Kracov, the late Sonny Kracov (Roz) of Boynton Beach, Florida, and Bill Kracov (Sandy) of Palm Harbor, Florida.

After graduating Chelsea High School in 1946, she worked as a bookkeeper in various Boston offices, including R.H. White department store. In the mid-1950s, along with her sister Zena, she made a pioneering move to New York City, where she spent her career in the Manhattan headquarters of various women’s wear retail companies, retiring from Touraine’s. That bold move was an inspiration to young family members who followed her example as a woman with a strong work ethic and an open approach to life. She travelled extensively around the U.S. and Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, and loved attending Broadway shows during the Golden Age of American theater, generously taking her many nieces and nephew along for the adventure.

“Tibby” was predeceased by her nephews Jeff and Eric Medoff. She was the much-loved aunt of Jeslyn Medoff, Gail Verrigni, Steve Kracov, Robyn Wales, Jill Zinckgraf, David Kracov, and many loving great- and great-great nieces and nephews. She was also blessed with a large and caring extended family of many cousins, their spouses and children, and was dearly loved by long-time friends and neighbors.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her graveside service on Sunday, Aug. 1 at 11:00 a.m., in Mishna Cemetery in Everett. Shiva will be held at the home of Jes Medoff and Tony Crossman, Sunday, 1-6 p.m., and Monday 4-8 p.m. Arrangements were handled by Torf Funeral Service, Chelsea.