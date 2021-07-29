Ellen Robin Lunder passed on May 8, 2021.

She was the devoted mother of Michelle Aronson and Joshua Aronson, who were her pride and joy. Born on August 21, 1960, Ellen was the loving daughter of the late Ruth Barron Lunder and Jerome Lunder. She also leaves her sister Susan Lunder Burke, her brother Michael Lunder, and her sister-in-law Cheryl Lunder. She cherished and had special relationships with all her nieces and nephews, as well as her four grand-nieces, who she loved spending time with. Ellen leaves many lifelong friends who she valued and shared many memories with over the years.

Her family was very dear to her and she was quick to share the accomplishments of her children with all. Ellen cherished her time spent with all those who were dear to her and created special relationships with each individual.

She was a true animal lover and took pride in caring for her dear pets, most recently her dog Bambi, a rescue for whom she made a loving home.

Ellen loved music, enjoyed reading, and looked forward to New England trips with her family and friends. She shared her pictures of life memories with all so the we would always be able to enjoy these treasured memories.

Ellen was entered into rest with a private service on May 13, 2021. Donations can be made to the Coon-Hound Rescue, or a charity of one’s choice.