Rose (Schorr) Levy, resident of Wenham, formerly of Georgetown and formerly of Beverly for over 40 years, entered into rest on August 2, 2021 at Kaplan House of Danvers.

Rose was born in Montreal Canada, on December 31, 1926, the daughter of Samuel and Celia (Cohen) Schorr. She moved with her family to Peabody during the Great Depression in the mid-1930s. She was educated in Peabody and graduated from Peabody High School in 1945. In 1947, she married the love of her life, Leonard Levy, and together they raised four children. They were married for over 60 years.

Rose owned a maternity clothing shop in downtown Salem, but gave it up when she started raising her own family. Rose was an active and energized woman and, in addition to being a mom, throughout her 94 years she played golf, bridge, and hosted knitting groups and book clubs.

She was frequently on the go and always up for dining, shopping, or just a drive around the North Shore. She was finally convinced by her children to sell her car and stop driving at the age of 93, which she regretted giving up right until her passing. Rose had a great flare for cooking and entertaining. She was at her best creating unrivaled Thanksgiving and Jewish holiday dinners.

She is survived by her daughters Sandy and her husband Howard Kirschenbaum of Georgetown, and Susan and her husband Robert Schale of Beverly, and her sons Neal and his wife Stephanie (Wallace) of Beverly and Jay and his wife Karen Rivers of Salem. She is also survived by her grandchildren Ali and her husband Nick Thompson, Tyler Levy and his wife Monica (Adler), Sam Schale and his girlfriend Rebecca Drown, Eric Schale and his wife Paige (Petersen), and Meghan Schale. Rose was predeceased by her husband Leonard, her sister Helen Lamkin, and her brother Isadore (Izzy) Schorr.

Graveside services were held at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Peabody. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Rose to Care Dimensions, or to the charity of your choice. For online condolences, go to goldmanfc.com. Arrangements by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden.