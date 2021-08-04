Frances Mendelsohn, of Swampscott and Lake Worth, Florida, passed away on August 2, 2021, at her home at the age of 107.

Born on Jan. 3, 1914, and raised in Pittsfield, Frances was the daughter of the late Louis and Anna Levine and the proud sibling of five sisters: Bella Alimansky, Betty Levine, Martha Ledeen, Ruth Kronick, and Rita Toscher, all who have previously passed away.

After graduating from Lowell Teachers College, Frances worked for several years as a teacher and then married her beloved husband the late Lewis I. Mendelsohn, whom she met when singing in her synagogue choir. They moved to Lynn, where they raised their cherished daughter Alvah Parker. Later in life, Frances and Lewis moved to Swampscott and began spending half of the year in Lake Worth, Florida.

Frances was a teacher and homemaker, a dedicated member of Temple Beth El and later Congregation Shirat Hayam. She loved bridge, reading, singing, birdwatching, fishing and a good bargain. She cherished the time spent with her many friends and family, including her grandchildren David Parker of New York, New York, Sheryl Parker of South Orange, New Jersey, and her great-grandchildren Theodore and Zoe Grayer.

A graveside service was held on August 4 at the Temple Beth El section of the Shirat Hayam Cemetery in Peabody.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Frances’ memory to Congregation Shirat Hayam, 55 Atlantic Ave., Swampscott, MA 01907. Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.