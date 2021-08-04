Grace (Horowitz) Ittleman, 98, of Brooksby Village, Peabody, formerly of Malden, entered eternal rest on August 3, 2021.

She was the devoted wife of the late Isidore Ittleman; beloved mother of Leona Ittleman and Cynthia Ittleman and her husband Howard Nunes; cherished grandmother of Eli Nunes and RJ and their partner Kyle; loving daughter of the late Rose and Samuel Horowitz; dear sister of the late Miriam and Irving Aronson and the late Richard Horowitz and his surviving wife Laura Horowitz; and aunt of Lynne and Sasson Havusha, Deborah Bornstein and the late Joseph Bornstein, Jan and Frank Wertheim and Jonathan Horowitz and his wife Quinn Hoang and their children.

Services were held at Beth Israel Cemetery, North Reading on August 5. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be donated to Epstein Hillel School, 6 Community Road, Marblehead, MA 01945. For online condolences, go to goldmanfc.com. Arrangements by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden.