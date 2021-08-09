Lois Lein, of Boca Raton, Florida, formerly of Westchester, New York, passed away on July 30, 2021.

Lois was the loving wife of Sherman, to whom she was married for 69 years. Adored mother of Dr. Bruce and Heidi Lein and the late Lesley (Leonard) Needelman. Beloved sister of Neal and Paula Cohen. Cherished grandmother of Rachael and Graig, Tyler and Jordan, Jeremy and Lana, and Alex, Austin and Sami. Great-grandmother of Isabel, Olivia, Sophie, Spencer, Landon, and Ellie. Devoted aunt of Ellen and Allison.

She was Loved by All and will be MISSED SO VERY MUCH. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements were handled by Kronish Funeral Services, Boca Raton, Florida.