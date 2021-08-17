Susan (Weisbrot) Mulligan, of Long Island, New York, passed peacefully on August 10, 2021.

Susan was the beloved wife of the late Donald Mulligan. She was the loving daughter of the late George and Beatrice (Skovronek) Weisbrot, and the dear sister of Harriet Moldau and her husband David. Susan was the loving aunt of Jackie Moldau and Greta Taglieri and her husband Tony, and the great-aunt of Alana, Alex, Adam, and Aliya.

Services were held at Maple Hill Cemetery, Peabody on August 17. Donations in Susan’s memory may be made to the Suffolk County Jewish Community Center, 74 Hauppauge Road, Commack, NY 11725, or to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements were handled by Torf Funeral Service, Chelsea. For an online guestbook, visit torffuneralservice.com.

“Say not in grief, she is no more but live in thankfulness that she was.”