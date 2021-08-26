To perk up the summer season, Cohen Florence Levine Estates staff teamed up with “Judy’s Jewels” on July 28 to orchestrate a lively flea market in the assisted living residence. Judy Weiss, a volunteer, curated a wonderful assortment of gently used clothing and accessories, including stylish coats, dresses, sweaters, handbags, scarves and colorful costume jewelry. The Judy’s Jewels sale raised over $800. All proceeds from the sale went directly to Cohen Florence Levine Estates Assisted Living, which is operated by the nonprofit Chelsea Jewish Lifecare.

“We are so grateful to Judy Weiss for creating such a fun day for our residents, our families and our friends in the community,” said Kristen Donnelly, executive director of Cohen Florence Levine Estates. “There was an eclectic mix of merchandise, with some truly amazing finds. In addition, our residents loved having access to a day of shopping right in their lobby.”

Weiss, a longtime resident of Revere, has volunteered at the assisted living for the last five years. “I really enjoy working with the residents and the staff,” said Judy. “They are a terrific group of individuals. Clearly, the residents relished searching for some wonderful bargains.”