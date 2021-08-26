In anticipation of the 2022 restart of the annual international March of the Living (MOTL) program for Jewish high schoolers to Poland and Israel, New England Friends of March of the Living has committed to giving every qualified recipient a $2,000 scholarship toward the cost of the two-week heritage trip.

The 2022 MOTL trip will run April 24 – May 8, 2022. Aaron Kischel, director of teen programming, urges early registration as space is limited

The unique trip, which annually attracts 10,000 teens from 50 countries, teaches about the roots of prejudice and Holocaust history, builds lifelong Jewish identity, and creates ambassadors for Israel and new friendships. New England MOTL Chairman Irv Kempner says additional financial assistance may be available from area temples and organizations.

For more information, contact Aaron Kischel at kischel7241@gmail.com, or 781-799-4765, or visit https://motlnewengland.org.