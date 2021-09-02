B’nai B’rith has a notice in your paper that it’s sponsoring a hot dog eating contest at the Topsfield Fair (Jewish Journal, Aug. 12).

Two questions for them: In a world where we (including myself) can’t seem to donate enough tzedakah to end the hunger of hundreds of millions of people, but obesity is an epidemic older than COVID, how is it ethical to celebrate the cramming of maximal franks into a single belly? And how is it helpful to any mission of any Jewish organization to sponsor an abomination like that?

There was a scandal at one of the New England Jewish summer camps a few years ago over an annual hot dog eating contest, and the camp eliminated it.

Do the world a favor, since hot dogs are perishable and you can’t donate them – take the money for all that grub that people were going to inhale and donate it and the planned prize money to a legitimate anti-hunger group like Mazon or Family Table. You can spend money on putting literature on hunger out at the booth where the contest was going to happen.

David A. Sherman, Needham