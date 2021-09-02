Thank you to Steven Rosenberg for his warm and beautiful personal essay about his father Sam (Jewish Journal, Aug. 26). It brought me to tears thinking of my own father, who was a grocer in Cambridge. I began working with him from the time I was 7, public school, Hebrew School, then to my job. What an education and memories. We are who we are because of parental love, and when we have it we are “mazeldik.”

Saul Heller, Peabody

Steven Rosenberg’s column on his father is one his best ever. It reminds me that being a father – and learning from and emulating my own father’s similar quiet wisdom – has been my life’s greatest calling.

David Townsend, Swampscott

Steven Rosenberg’s recent essay on his father and reciting Kaddish is stunning and so touching. Aside from difficulties that immigrants suffer through most come out in the positive side. His father, Sam, shone amongst the best of them. He was a “mensch,” and Mr. Rosenberg is lucky to be his son.

Phyllis Boris, Wayne, N.J.

Steven Rosenberg’s column on his father, Sam, is eloquent, thoughtful and sweet. Just like his dad, I surmise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Eggert, Newton