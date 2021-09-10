Barbara Cynthia Green Cohen, also known as “Manya,” peacefully left her mortal body, surrounded by her beloved family at their Swampscott home on September 4, 2021.

Barbara was born in Everett in 1934 to the late Abraham and Lee Green. Later moving to Brooklyn, New York, Barbara attended Midwood High School and continued her studies at the Vesper George School of Art in Boston.

Barbara met Phillip, the love of her life, as a teenager while summering in Winthrop. They married in 1953 and enjoyed 68 years of marriage together.

Barbara had a lifelong passion for arts and interior design. Professionally, she was an artist representative for ceramicists from the United States and Canada, and operated an interior design firm with both residential and commercial clients. Additionally, she painted as a teenager and created crafts and ceramic objects as an adult. Barbara also had a strong love for travel, adventure and sailing.

Over the course of her life, Barbara’s strength, resilience, and joyful enthusiasm for living would allow her to work through health adversities that included severe migraine headaches, a traumatic brain injury in 1999, and dementia during the last seven years of her life. She will be remembered by many for her kindness, grace, courage, and gentle spirit.

Barbara leaves behind her husband, Phillip Cohen of Swampscott, three children, including Michael Cohen, Nancy Stracka (of blessed memory) and her husband Jeffrey Stracka, and Peter Cohen and his husband Martin Lieberman. She also leaves behind two grandchildren, Lauren Stracka Fulton and her husband Greg Fulton, and Nikki Stracka.

Private graveside services were held on September 6. Many thanks to the caregivers of Associated Home Care of Marblehead for providing loving care for Barbara as dementia took its toll. Contributions in her name can be made to the Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital of Boston and Care Dimensions Hospice of Danvers.

Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. For online condolences, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.