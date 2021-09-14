Mason I. Lappin, 95, of Peabody, formerly of Malden. Entered into eternal rest on Sept. 12, 2021.

He graduated Malden High School in 1943, MIT in 1946, served in the U.S. Navy, owned and operated Lappin Brothers, Inc., was a past president of CJP, a member of Technion, Life Master of American Contract Bridge League, and a Master Plumber.

Mason was the devoted husband of the late Shirley (Dadkin) Lappin. Beloved father of Sharman Lappin, Melissa and her husband Howard Tuttman, and the late Jonathan Lappin. Adored grandfather of Ben and Marisa Tuttman and Max Tuttman and Zahra Hirji. Cherished great-grandfather of Maya, Zoe, and Nora. Loving brother of Myron and his wife Sandra Lappin. Dear companion of Amely Smith.

Private services were held at the Lebanon Tiferet Shalom Cemetery, Peabody on Sept. 14. Memorial week will be observed privately. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. For online condolences, go to goldmanfc.com. Arrangements were handled by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden.