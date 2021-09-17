Happy New Year. In years to come, we will look back on the last 19 months as a time when COVID-19 upended our world. The coronavirus has impacted our entire country, and it shows no signs of slowing down. In our community, many of our neighbors have become sick: some have died, others have recovered; some have lost their jobs or seen their income plummet. Overnight, our world changed.

As we conclude the Days of Awe, with Yom Kippur, we have much to be thankful for and also much to contemplate. Here at the Journal, the health crisis has also had a deep impact. The Journal has three sources of revenue: two-thirds comes from advertising sales, and the rest comes from reader donations and grants. While our ad revenue has dropped considerably since COVID began, our readers and local philanthropists – led by Arthur J. Epstein and Bryna Litchman – responded by donating over $300,000 last winter. With those funds, we were able to continue to print the paper and mail it free to over 10,000 homes.

With our advertising still below pre-COVID levels, we will be faced with a similar plight over the next 12 months, and we will be dependent on contributions from readers. In order to continue to print we will have to make up for lost ad revenue, and we will need to raise approximately $200,000.

There are many ways to donate: donate online by clicking in the upper right corner of this web page; send a donation directly to our office at The Jewish Journal, P.O. Box 2089, Salem, MA 01970; or call us at 978-745-4111.

Journalism is a labor-intensive profession, and the reporting and printing of facts cannot be automated. While the paper is free, the actual cost of an annual subscription is $54. Please consider becoming a volunteer subscriber. We can’t do this alone, and our future rests on generous contributions and support from our readers. Please know that we are determined to find a way to keep the paper free so all Jews and interfaith families, regardless of income, can receive the Journal.

As we turn to the New Year, we have great hopes for our publication. Please join us so we can continue to link this diverse and dynamic community.