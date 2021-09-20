We’ve all been through a lot during the last year and a half. Just when we started feeling ready to ditch the masks for good, new COVID-19 variants have caused many people to feel uneasy about going “back to normal.” At the same time, people are feeling tired of continuing to put their lives on hold.

This is certainly true for older adults, who were among those most affected by the pandemic. Isolation had a major impact on quality of life over the last year, and many seniors may want to take a moment now to reevaluate their living situation and how things could be different if faced with an emergency in the future.

During the last year, many people wondered if senior living communities were safe during COVID-19. In fact, preliminary research from the University of Chicago shows that older adults who lived on their own outside of a senior living community were almost twice as likely to die from COVID-19 than independent living residents of a continuing care retirement community.

Lately, questions have shifted more to how a retirement community can support your entire well-being. Senior living communities have spent the last year adapting, innovating, and engaging with residents. Those that do it best are some of the safest and most fulfilling places for an older adult to live. Here are five reasons why we believe now may be the smartest time to make the move.

Necessities handled for you.

Think about what it’s like to maintain a home in New England, especially during the winter. Retirement communities offer some home maintenance (appliance repair, backup power, etc.) and a built-in 24/7 support system of dedicated on-site employees like IT support, housekeeping, and security. Delivery services for food, medicine, meals, and more also are available.

Wellness and health care services on-site.

Some senior living communities, including NewBridge on the Charles in Dedham, Orchard Cove in Canton, and Center Communities of Brookline offer access to a medical clinic on-site for primary care, prescription refills, and even specialty services like physical therapy. Fitness centers are staffed by professionals who are experienced at helping older people gain and preserve function.

Personal growth and fulfillment.

The best senior living communities are vibrant places that offer diverse programming, lifelong learning, and the opportunity to build new relationships. At Hebrew SeniorLife, we are committed to helping each resident discover new passions and achieve personal goals at every stage of life, which is why we offer one-on-one coaching through our Vitalize360 wellness program.

Peace of mind.

During uncertain times, it can be reassuring to know that you have an entire team looking out for you. During the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, many Hebrew SeniorLife residents expressed gratitude and relief to be living in a senior living community. They had easy access to COVID-19 testing, were among the first people vaccinated in Massachusetts, and found comfort in knowing that policies were being set based in part on guidance from Hebrew SeniorLife’s hospital-level infection control department. Today, residents feel good knowing that our management team is ready to quickly respond to whatever the pandemic might bring, with policies that balance safety with quality of life.

Financial stability.

Once you’re a resident of a community, there’s no need to worry about the costs of home maintenance or what the value of it will be when you want to sell. In the Greater Boston area, the current real estate market is very strong for sellers, and the future of the market may be hard to predict.

