Leon A. Goldberg passed away peacefully on Sept. 16, 2021. in Coconut Creek, Florida, at the age of 92, surrounded by his loving daughter.

Born in Beverly on July 28, 1929 to the late Michael and Tillie (Collier) Goldberg. He was the owner of the former Chelsea Chevrolet dealership. Once retired from the automotive industry, Leon became a top producing broker/agent in the Florida real estate market.

An avid golfer and former member of Kernwood Country Club in Salem, Leon would always bring smiles and laughter on and off the course and to all that knew and loved him.

He is survived by his two children Debbie and Mark, his loving wife Joan (Haas), the late Hazel (Rich) and Patricia (Lechten).

A graveside service was held on Sept. 23 at the Sons of Abraham Cemetery, Beverly. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Temple B’nai Abraham, 200 E. Lothrop St., Beverly, MA 01915. For online condolences, go to goldmanfc.com. Arrangements by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden.