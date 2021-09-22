Libby (Doliner) Kessler, of Swampscott, entered into rest on Sept. 21, 2021 at the age of 89, after a brief illness. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 65 years, Nelson Kessler.

Born in Millis in 1932, she was the daughter of the late Herman and Esther Doliner, and the sister of the late Martha Fine, Honey Fogel, Barby Horowitz, and Moishe, Laby, Cooky (Julius), Seymour, and Manny Doliner.

Libby also leaves her children and their spouses: Stephen and Barbara Kessler of Dennis, Cynthia and John Picariello, Lesley and Ric Dexter, and Beth and Robert Hoffman, all of Swampscott; her cherished grandchildren Jennifer Picariello and her fiancé Andrew Dixon, Heather Flatto and her husband Scott, David Hoffman and his fiancée Ashley Pivnick, and Adam and Ethan Dexter. She also leaves behind her three great-grandchildren Noah Hoffman, and A.J. and Emily Dixon.

Libby had great love for her family, hosting all the holiday gatherings with invited relatives, delicious homemade delicacies and always on a beautifully set table. Each summer she hosted large extended Kessler and Doliner family pool parties for 50 to 100 people. Grandma, as she was known, helped care for all her grandchildren, and they were around often.

Libby went to night school for hairdressing and graduated top of her class. She worked as a hairdresser for 53 years, retiring at the age of eighty. Libby had many clients for decades, who followed her from one salon to the next. The last fifteen years of her career were at Mr. Jerry’s in Vinnin Square, Swampscott.

A funeral service for Libby will be held on Thursday, Sept. 23 at 11:00 a.m., at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem, with interment to follow at Tifereth Israel of Everett Memorial Park, Everett. Shiva will be private.

Contributions in Libby’s memory may be made to the charity of your choice. For more information, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.