Nancy Ann (Solomon) Jackson, of Boston, formerly of Revere, passed away on Sept. 19 2021.

Nancy was born on July 11, 1931 to the late Harry and Sally (Sulkis) Solomon. She was the beloved wife of the late William Jackson, and mother to Andrea Stockard and Meredith Sudalter and their spouses Paul Stockard and Mark Sudalter, respectively.

Nancy was a loving grandmother to Jason Stockard and his wife Sarah, Hayley Bernard and her husband Gerald Bernard, Gillian Stockard, and Taylor Sudalter. She was also great-grandmother to Jackson and Dylan. Nancy will also be missed by her nieces and nephews Melinda Kuziel, Peter Spfford, and Lisa Rosoff.

During her life, Nancy enjoyed spending time with family on holidays and at Revere Beach. She loved cooking and especially shopping. Nancy would always brighten up the dullest room on the darkest day and she was an amazing matriarch of the family.

Services will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapels, 1668 Beacon St., Brookline at 10:00AM on Friday, Sept. 24, followed by interment at Sharon Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nancy’s memory may be made to Hebrew Rehabilitation Center.