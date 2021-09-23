Frances E. Brown, of Marblehead, entered into rest on Sept. 22, 2021, surrounded by her family, at the age of 83.

She was the beloved wife of Dr. Sheldon Brown, with whom she shared 65 wonderful years of marriage. Frances was the devoted mother of the late Ellen (Mark) Ragland of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Marc (Ellen) of Palo Alto, California, Karen of Sarasota, Florida, and Stephen of Marblehead. She was the cherished grandmother of Elissa (Chris), David, Micah, Sammy, Joey, Justice, and Libby, and the treasured great-grandmother of Mirelle and Ayla.

Born in 1937, Frances grew up in Detroit, and was the daughter of the late David and Sylvia Novetsky, loving sister of Linda (Donald) Mendelson of Southfield, Michigan, and the late Avi Novetsky. Frances took great pride in the Jewish home that she created, and loved spending time with her family, traveling, reading, and playing Mahjong and Sudoku. Her smile, her compassion for others, and her zest for life will long be remembered.

A funeral service for Frances will be held on Friday, Sept. 24 at 11am at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem. Interment will follow at Temple Sinai Cemetery, Danvers.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Frances’ memory to Care Dimensions Hospice.

For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.