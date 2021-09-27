Charlotte Ellen Levine (née Bargad), 98, of Lake Worth, Florida, formerly of Woodmere and Hewlett, New York, died peacefully in her home on Sept. 17, 2021.

Charlotte was born in Lynn to the beloved Chazzan Gedalie and Kotya Bargad, and was raised in Chelsea. She is survived by her children: Roni Silverberg, Lewis Levine, Robin (Howard) Benditsky, Barbara (Felix) Hassid, and Debi Levine; seven grandchildren (Jesse, Mimi, Michael, Aliza, Adam, Dana, Noam); eight great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and cousins. Charlotte was preceded in death by her beloved husband Nathan Levine, her sister Lois Rosen, and her brother Warren Bargad.

Charlotte was a Woman of Valor, who loved life and survived with determination and a positive attitude through many invasive operations late in life. She was a light and an inspiration to all who knew her, exuding joy, love, and Yiddishkeit, and embracing everyone with warmth and delight. She was dedicated to her synagogue and to Israel, serving as president of her local Hadassah chapter for two terms, raising funds for Israel Bonds and other Zionist causes, and building a second home in Israel, where she and her beloved Natie hosted friends and family and inculcated in them a deep love of Israel.

Charlotte was interred at Pride of Lynn cemetery in Lynn on Sept. 20. Memorial donations may be made to Hadassah, or to Temple Beth Tikvah in Greenacres, Florida.