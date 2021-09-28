Sue Anne Reed, of Marblehead, entered into eternal rest on Sept. 26, 2021, at the age of 74.

Beloved wife of Robert Reed. Devoted mother of Elizabeth Davis and her husband Paul Davis, Brian Hark, and Christopher Hark and his wife Kerri Hark. Cherished grandmother of Samantha Hark. Loving sister of Nancy Rooks, and Joan Silbergleit. Dear daughter of the late Sumner and Marilyn Willens.

Sue grew up in Swampscott, graduated from Harcum College, and raised her family in Marblehead. She worked in retail management. She volunteered for many years as a Girl Scout leader. She loved cooking and entertaining friends and family. She cherished her time spent with family, friends, and respected colleagues and clients.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Sue’s memory to American Cancer Society.

