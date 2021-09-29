[caption id="attachment_21921" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img class="size-full wp-image-21921" src="https:\/\/jewishjournal.org\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/Sukkahs_Sandy-Jacobs.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="800" \/> Sandy Jacobs and her partner Drew Epstein sit in their Swampscott sukkah. It is made of recycled wood and shutters reclaimed from various home renovation projects. Courtesy photo[\/caption]\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_21922" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img class="size-full wp-image-21922" src="https:\/\/jewishjournal.org\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/Sukkahs_Temple-Bnai-Abraham-of-Beverlys-sukkah.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="450" \/> Temple B\u2019nai Abraham of Beverly\u2019s sukkah. Courtesy photo[\/caption]\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_21920" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img class="size-full wp-image-21920" src="https:\/\/jewishjournal.org\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/Sukkahs_Kaia-Goldsteinjpg.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="800" \/> Kaia Goldstein, 7, of Swampscott, pets a rabbit of the McDonny\u2019s Traveling Farm petting zoo during the Chabad of the North Shore\u2019s Grand Sukkot Celebration in Swampscott.<br \/>Photo: Ethan M. Forman\/Journal Staff[\/caption]\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_21918" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img class="size-full wp-image-21918" src="https:\/\/jewishjournal.org\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/Sukkahs_Chabad-rabbis.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="740" \/> Rabbi Sruli Baron, left, of Tobin Bridge Chabad, and Rabbi Yossi Lipsker of Chabad of the North Shore, during the Grand Sukkot Celebration on the lawn adjacent to Swampscott Town Hall on Sunday, Sept. 26. Photo: Ethan M. Forman\/Journal Staff[\/caption]
