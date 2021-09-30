MILFORD – Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, and U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss of Newton visited the Mother Hubbard Pre-School in Milford on Sept. 20, then later made a surprise stop at a West Newton market and café.

Emhoff and Auchincloss, who are both Jewish, were greeted by the school’s founder, Dorothy Vecchiolla, and Pamela White, its director of 40 years, according to press pool reports. Emhoff read aloud the book “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” by Eric Carle.

“I’m married to the vice president of the United States, and her name is Kamala Harris. And my name is Doug,” Emhoff said as he introduced himself to the students.

Auchincloss later tweeted: “The @SecondGentleman and I know that 1) The Very Hungry Caterpillar is an excellent book and 2) every child deserves access to affordable early education and childcare.”

Mother Hubbard Teacher Jessica Jean also tweeted out a photo with Emhoff, saying: “It was my pleasure to share my passion [for] Early Education and Care with @Second Gentleman and @RepAuchincloss. Preschool education matters and is critical.”

Emhoff and Auchincloss later served a lunch of ziti with meat sauce, green beans, a fruit cup, and bread and butter to the kids. They later took questions outside the center touching on the American Rescue Plan, aid to early childhood education centers, and the situation on the southern border, the pool report said.

Auchincloss and Emhoff also made a stop at Judith’s Kitchen in West Newton. On Facebook, the restaurant posted photos of Emhoff and Auchincloss standing with Judith Kalish, a chef and West Newton resident.

“We were so excited to get a surprise visit from Doug Emhoff today (Kamala Harris’ husband!) He ordered some sandwiches and chatted with us for a bit. What an honor!” the restaurant posted on Facebook.

Auchincloss tweeted that Judith’s Kitchen is a staple in Newtown. “As I showed @DouglasEmhoff around, I ran into friends and familiar faces. We spoke with Chef Judith Kalish; her meals brighten any day. Spots like Judith’s Kitchen are what makes Newton a special place to live.”