Edythe Lehman, of Peabody, entered into eternal rest on Oct. 2, 2021, at the age of 96.

Born on Nov. 3, 1924, Edythe was the daughter of the late Herman and Elizabeth Ferdinand. She was the wife of the late Paul Lehman. Devoted mother of Alan F. Lehman and Barbara Klaman. Cherished grandmother of Sarah Demakes, Paula Wise, Haley Bloom, and Abigail Lehman. Beloved great-grandmother (GG) of Charlie, Harrison, and Hannah Demakes, Max and Maddyn Wise, and Ryan Bloom. Step-grandmother of Joel Lefkovitz, Joshua Lefkovitz, and Jennifer Kim. Step-great-grandmother to Natasha and Jordan Lefkovitz, Eli and Aria Lefkovitz, and Charlotte and Xander Kim.

Edythe grew up in Stamford, Connecticut. She graduated valedictorian from Stamford High School in 1941, then went on to receive her BS degree in education from New Haven State Teachers College (Southern Connecticut State University). She received an MS degree in education from Columbia University and a 6th year professional certificate in Guidance Counseling from the University of Bridgeport.

Edythe worked as an English teacher and then a guidance counselor in the Stamford Public School System. She lived an extraordinary life; literally traveled the world, loved music, theater, and was a voracious reader. She was a life-long member of Hadassah, participating in a variety of roles both locally and regionally. She cherished her time with family and friends. A life well-lived.

Funeral and burial services were private due to COVID-19. Donations in Edythe’s memory may be made to Hadassah and mailed c/o Carol Garber, 2 Donna St., Peabody, MA 01960. Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem.