George Small, of Peabody, formerly of Sharon, Brewster and Mashpee, entered into eternal rest on Oct. 2, 2021. Born on Nov. 4, 1934 in Dorchester, he was the son of the late Monte Small and Frances Matisoff Sheir.

George was the devoted husband of Judith Yanow Small, with whom he shared over 62 years of marriage. Together they had two children, who were his sunshine: Andrea Titelbaum and her husband Alan of Peabody, and David Small and his wife Rabbi Elyse Winick of Newton. He had five grandchildren: Jason Titelbaum and his wife Carolyn, Ross Titelbaum, and Avi, Nomi, and Shira Small. And he shared a special relationship with his sister-in-law, Esther Yanow. He also leaves behind two brothers: Gerald Small and his wife Myra of Newton, and Fred Small and his wife Nancy of Whitman.

George was a graduate of Bentley College and Babson College. He was a CPA and spent over 47 years working at Franklin Sports as the VP and Controller. George was well-respected in the community, serving on the Board of Directors of New England Sinai Hospital, as well as Old Colony Hospice and many other organizations. He spent his summers on Cape Cod supporting the Brewster White Caps.

Donations in George’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Arrangements were under the direction of Stanetsky Memorial Chapels, Brookline.