Sandra “Sandy” (Feinstein) Yackolow, age 76, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her children, listening to her favorite music, on Sept. 27, 2021, at the Kaplan Family Hospice House.

Sandy lived with dementia since 2014. Things drastically changed when she was admitted to Salem Hospital on Aug. 16, 2021, for a bedsore and doctors discovered stage 4 Cancer. While she was never out of eyesight from 2014 on, Sandy’s children were attached to her side, only leaving when “extended” visiting hours were over. Her children kept vigil by her side while she was at the Kaplan House.

Sandy grew up in Lynn, in a loving family with Estelle and Milton Feinstein and her family dog, Dukie. As a little girl, she enjoyed working at both her parents’ clothing stores, Feinstein’s Men Shop and Milton’s. She graduated from Lynn English and went on to earn her bachelor’s degree from Lesley College. Sandy taught for 27 years in the City of Lynn. She began at Ford School in the Highlands, where she met lifelong friends that are like family. She taught mostly 3rd grade at Ford, Hood, and Connery Schools before her retirement. Sandy was an amazing teacher, who cared for her students to ensure they had the best educations possible. She spent nights, after her son and daughter went to bed, preparing lessons, organizing field trips, and choosing class placements. Sandy ensured her students, who came from troubled homes, received her love and support while smothering her own kids with love.

Sandy had many passions and loved trying anything at least once. Sandy took her children to museums, aquariums, and whatever day adventures she could plan, making sure there was fun and education. During visiting days at Camp Manitou, she did everything from archery, riflery, and batting cages. Sandy was considered the parent of the summer for years to come.

Sandy enjoyed going for several hours long walking adventures with Barry many times a week for many years and many different places. One favorite place was Preston Beach at low tide. She enjoyed going for scenic car rides with Susan and watching the waves during storms. Sandy always looked forward to and enjoyed her lunches and get away trips with her friends.

One of Sandy’s greatest joys was being with her parents and children at the same time. During the spring and summer months, Milton and Estelle took the family out for dinners and made sure there was a whole meal left over for the next night. Sandy looked forward to holiday and February vacations at Century Village in Deerfield Beach, Florida, with Milton and Estelle. Even though they spoke on the phone for hours on Sundays, Sandy loved her 10 p.m. phone calls with her parents.

Sandy was a tough cookie, who fought for what she believed and to “make things happen for her children.” She strongly believed in working hard and playing hard. She’s the only person known to sleep with a smile on her face. Sandy was Susan’s and Barry’s biggest supporter, never missing a performance, game, or opportunity to be with them. She was their sounding board and confidant.

Sandy was a member of Temple Beth El, Temple Israel, Congregation Shirat Hayam, and a Lifelong member of Hadassah. She was also a subscription holder for the Boston Red Sox, North Shore Music Theater, Museum of Science, and Topsfield Fair. She collected elephants in all shapes, sizes, and “utility.” Sandy never met a neighborhood dog she didn’t love and didn’t love her back. Many neighborhood dogs waited for Sandy at the top of her front steps for their doggie treats or a bowl of water.

Thanks so much to the amazing staff at Life Care Center in Lynn and The Kaplan Family Hospice House for being an integral part of Team Sandy. Everyone who was on Team Sandy is very special and treated her and her children with love, kindness and respect.

Sandy is survived by her children Barry, and Susan, both from Marblehead. Throughout the years, she cultivated relationships and will be fondly remembered by many friends and family.

A graveside service was held on Oct. 1, at Shirat Hayam Cemetery Beth El Section, 506 Lowell St., Peabody. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Sandy to the Alzheimer’s Association. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.