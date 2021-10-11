Blanche LaKind, of Cherry Hill, N.J., passed away on Oct. 9, 2021. She was the wife of the late Harvey LaKind, and the mother of Lydia (Richard) Silpe and Steven (Debra) LaKind of Swampscott. Grandmother of Amanda, Jake, Haley, and Carley.

Funeral services were held on Oct. 11 at Platt Memorial Cahapels, Cherry Hill, N.J. Burial followed at Beth Israel Cemetery, Woodbridge, N.J. Contributions may be made to Jewish Family and Children’s Service, www.jfcssnj.org or Temple Emanu-El, www.emanu-el.org.