Pete Davekos of Danvers raises his hands in victory as he was declared the winner of the third annual Topsfield Fair Hot Dog Eating Contest on Saturday, Oct. 2. Davekos beat 15 other contestants who competed in front of a large crowd on the Trianon Stage by eating 9 ½ quarter-pound hot dogs (the equivalent of 19 standard hot dogs) in buns in the allotted 7-minute time period. Davekos tied his own record, which he set at the 2019 contest. He received $203 (to celebrate the 203rd Topsfield Fair) from the B’nai B’rith Booth which sponsored the contest.