Abigale Reisman, a professional violinist from Lanesville, has been named the new music director at Temple Ahavat Achim in Gloucester. Reisman has a robust Jewish background and brings a wealth of performance and education experience to her new role. She is a member of the International Jewish Music Festival award-winning band, Ezekiel’s Wheels Klezmer Band and is a recent recipient of a Club Passim Iguana Music Fund grant. Abigale will be leading the TAA band and chorus as well as teaching in the Sylvia Cohen Family Learning Project. She will also work with the music and programming committees to bring musical programs to TAA.