BOSTON – A mezuzah was torn from the back entrance of the Northeastern University Hillel over the weekend of Oct. 16-17, and a swastika was discovered drawn on the mirror of an all-gender bathroom in a dorm at Mount Holyoke College earlier this month.

Also in the Boston area, on Oct. 18, Emerson College’s interim President William P. Gilligan emailed the college’s community that on Oct. 14 the administration was alerted “that a poster advertising a program sponsored by Hillel, our Jewish life organization on campus” had been defaced with antisemitic graffiti.” The poster was located in a residence hall elevator lobby at 2 Boylston Place.

These incidents come as a recent survey shows Jewish students are experiencing a rise in antisemitism on college campuses.

On Oct. 20, Northeastern University President Joseph Aoun issued a statement that he had learned of what happened at the school’s Jewish Student Center on Oct. 19. He said Northeastern University Police are investigating and “do not believe the suspect is affiliated with the university.”

“No matter its origin,” Aoun said, “this despicable act has left members of our Jewish community justifiably upset, saddened, and even fearful. They are experiencing firsthand an instance of senseless hate, coming at a time when the ancient scourge of antisemitism is on the rise across the U.S. and around the world.”

“Removal of a mezuzah at @NU_Hillel, the campus center for Jewish life, sends an alarming message to the community,” read a tweet from ADL New England. “As NU investigates this hateful act, it should work to foster a safe community where all belong, including those who choose to display religious symbols openly.”

“Jewish students at NU are safe and Jewish life is thriving here,” said Northeastern Hillel Director Gilad Skolnick in an email to the Journal. “We are saddened by the recent destruction of our mezuzah from our building. While we are concerned by the nationwide and worldwide surge of antisemitism, we are moving forward with proactive educational programming and providing mezuzahs to every student who needs one.”

A gathering was held Oct. 20 to restore the mezuzah to the back doorway in an event led by Jewish student leader Elie Codron, who had posted on Facebook about the incident on Oct. 19, saying that Jewish students arriving at Hillel for the daily morning service the day before had “discovered the mezuzah had been ripped from the building’s entrance.”

Codron stated that this comes at a time when there is a rise in reports of mezuzahs, parchments inscribed with Torah verses that are affixed to doorposts, being torn down as antisemitism spreads on college campuses.

“Northeastern and universities around the country must take serious steps to fight this Jew-hatred,” Codron posted.

According to a survey in the spring before the conflict between Israel and Hamas, 50 percent of Jewish fraternity members and 69 percent of Jewish sorority members surveyed “experienced or were familiar with acts of antisemitism over the past 120 days on campus or in virtual campus settings.” The survey was commissioned by The Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law and conducted by the Cohen Research Group.

Gilligan, Emerson’s interim president, said they do not know who defaced the poster in the lobby, which he said “mockingly invoked the Holocaust in relation to Jewish individuals or organizations.”

Gilligan called it “reprehensible and harmful, and will not be tolerated within our community. The poster was documented and removed by Residential Education staff.”

Emerson’s staff was in contact with Hillel’s leadership and offered support and solidarity to the organization and members of the Jewish community.

He said that since access to the residence hall is limited to the college community, it was likely someone in the community has knowledge of who is responsible, and he asked those who know anything to contact the Office of Community Standards and Student Conduct, communitystandards@emerson.edu,or the Emerson Police Department, emerson_police@emerson.edu.

The Center for Spiritual Life, with Hillel’s leadership, planned to hold a community gathering on Oct. 19 for the Jewish community and those in solidarity with it.

At Mount Holyoke, the co-chair of the Jewish Student Union, junior Emma Mair, 20, of Middleton, helped guide the response to the discovery of a Nazi swastika drawn on a mirror in a dorm bathroom on Oct. 6.

The swastika was discovered in a bathroom in 1837 Hall around 6:30 p.m. that day, according to a statement from the college president.

Mair, a psychology and religion major, said the incident was reported to her by the student that found it not long after it happened. A number of Jewish students live in the residence hall, but she does not. She had to sit with the news for a minute before alerting the administration and fellow Jewish students.

“This act of hate will not deter us from being a strong and loving community,” the Jewish Student Union posted on Facebook. “History has shown that the Jewish people are a force to be reckoned with.”

“I was in complete disbelief that something so overtly antisemitic could happen on our campus,” Mair said.

In addition to reporting the incident to the administration, the Jewish Student Union reported the incident to the Anti-Defamation League, Mair said.

“Disturbing reports of swastikas at Mount Holyoke College require a thorough investigation,” tweeted ADL New England on Oct. 14 with a link to an article in the student newspaper Mount Holyoke News. “We encourage the administration to continue to work with student groups ensuring safety and security for all members of the campus community.”

The Jewish Student Union immediately organized a Healing Shabbat service on Oct. 8 and a Kabbalat Shabbat service on Oct. 15, inviting those who wanted to be an ally to Jewish students at the college.

Mair said she was moved that about 150 people attended the service, and that she believes that non-Jewish students outnumbered Jewish students.

Founded in 1837, Mount Holyoke is the oldest of the “Seven Sisters” colleges (a consortium that originated in 1915 to provide women an educational counterweight to the male dominated Ivy League) with an enrollment of 1,915 students.

A spokesperson for the college located in South Hadley in Western Mass. said in an email “the investigation continues.”

Mount Holyoke President Sonya Stephens said in a statement the college’s Public Safety and Service department was alerted, immediately removed the hate symbol and started an investigation.

“While this ancient symbol is present in many cultures with a range of spiritual meanings,” Stephens said, “it is also commonly associated with the murderous legacy of the Nazi regime, and has become a symbol of antisemitism, hate and white supremacy.”

Her statement went on to say: “We join you in both anger and grief and condemn in the strongest terms this provocation and all symbols of hate, which have no place on our campus.”

Stephens said the college was launching a full investigation and would “share appropriate information with the community regarding findings.”

When asked about the school’s response, Mair said, “there was a lot of space for people who needed support.” She was impressed with how the college responded.

Mair said the swastika she saw was drawn in black on a mirror, and it was the first time she had seen something like this in public. Mair said she feels safe as a Jewish student on campus, although she knows others who don’t. She believes that antisemitism is “alive and well” at Mount Holyoke.

Mair said she does not hide her Jewish identity on campus. She wears a Star of David pendant and has the Hebrew phrase “Tzedek Tzedek Tirdof” (Justice, Justice, you shall pursue) tattooed on her forearm.

But she does find antisemitic rhetoric on Instagram, with students reposting something without understanding the meaning behind it.

A lack of understanding by non-Jewish students extends to the kosher dining station, Mair said. Despite numerous signs to not do this, people still put plates, containers, utensils and their hands on the counter, she said. When she confronts people about it, she said they tell her, “Who are you to tell me what I can and cannot do?”