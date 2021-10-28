CHELSEA – The ALS & MS Walk for Living was held virtually on Oct. 17. Over the years, the Walk for Living has become an integral part of the local community; this year was no exception.

Participants walked in neighborhoods, on treadmills, at the mall or on scenic trails to support the revolutionary Leonard Florence Center for Living. The Center, operated by Chelsea Jewish Lifecare, takes care of more individuals living with ALS than any place else in the world.

Fundraising is continuing throughout the month of October, with local schools and corporations planning their own unique event.

To make a donation, visit https://walkforliving.org/donate.asp, or call Maura Graham at 617-409-8973. Every dollar raised goes directly to resident care at the Leonard Florence Center.