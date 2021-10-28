Ina “Anya” Lee (Kaplan) Gershfield, of Beverly, born in Monticello, New York, passed away on Oct. 26, 2021.

Part of the Rappaport Clan, Ina was the loving daughter of the late Moe Kaplan and the late Anne (Rappaport) Kaplan, who was the first woman mayor of Monticello and owner of the Catskills’ famed Kaplan’s Delicatessen. Wife of the late Burton C. Gershfield. Sister-in-Law of Cynthia Titlebaum and the late Ronald Titlebaum. Devoted mother of Lumina Infinite Gershfield Cordova and her husband Rene of Somerville, and Ace Heart Gershfield and his wife Tally of Newton. Loving grandmother of Georgio, Shalom, Lev, Shirel, and Akiva.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, Oct. 29 at 2 p.m., at the Sudilkov Cemetery, 232 Fuller Street, Everett. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ina’s memory may be made to Mystic Valley Elder Services or The Home for Little Wanderers. Visit www.torffuneralservice.com for guestbook and directions.