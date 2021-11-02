Anna Samost of Revere, formerly of Lynn, entered into rest on Oct. 30, 2021.

Beloved wife of David Samost and dear daughter of the late Sam and Anne Shapiro. Devoted mother of Marla Samost and her husband Simon, Scott Samost and his late wife Carol, Randy Samost and his wife Mary, and Todd Samost and his wife Karen. Cherished grandmother of Aubrey, Christopher, Tyler, Jared, Matthew, Daniel, Andrew, Naomi, and Jacob. Beloved great-grandmother to Abigail. The loving sister of the late Milton “Mickey” Shapiro and adoring aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Anna grew up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Lynn. She graduated from Lynn English High School before completing some coursework at Boston University and Harvard University. While raising her family in Revere, Anna and her husband traveled extensively throughout Italy and had a particular passion for Florence.

She worked as an office manager for the family dental practice and loved entertaining and hosting celebrations, especially holiday events. Always in the kitchen cooking amazing gourmet meals, Anna also passed along her love of crocheting and knitting to her granddaughters. She adored doberman dogs, and rescued many throughout her life. Anna cherished her time spent with family and friends and believed that life was always better with good food, good wine, and good company.

A funeral service for Anna was held on Nov. 2 at Stanetsky-Hymanson Funeral Home, Salem, with interment at Temple Sinai Memorial Park, 16 Buxton Road, Danvers. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Anna’s memory may be made to the charity of your personal choice. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.