Edward B. Berman of Marblehead, formerly of Lynn, entered into rest on Oct. 30, 2021 at the age of 94.

Beloved husband of the late Lorraine L. Berman. Devoted father of David J. Berman (Caryn), Benjamin A. Berman (Suzanne Fierston), Daniel M. Berman (Elizabeth), and Susan M. Berman (Avi Winokur). Cherished grandfather of Michael, Deborah, Reena, Rose, and Rafi. Treasured great-grandfather of Sarah and Charlotte. Dear son of the late Harry and Annie (Eigner) Berman.

Edward grew up in Lynn, where he graduated from Lynn English High School in 1944. He graduated from Harvard College in 1948 and from Harvard University with a Ph.D. in Economics in 1951. During World War II, he served in the U.S. Navy, where he achieved the rank of Yeoman Third Class.

Edward met Lorraine, his beloved wife of 71 years, while both were attending college. They married in 1949 and began their family in Lynn.

Edward had an active career in Operations Research that began in Washington, DC and took him to Santa Monica, California, then back to Washington, where he and Lorraine expanded their family in Silver Spring, Maryland. After 10 years away, they returned to Massachusetts settling in Marblehead.

Edward was a dedicated member of Congregation Har-Tzeon of Silver Spring, and Temple Sinai of Marblehead. In the latter part of his life he delighted in reading the Torah, into his 90s. He was proud to have chanted the entire Torah during Sabbath services. Edward and his family lived in Ramat Gan, Israel, in the summer of 1965, where he taught Operations Research skills to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Edward loved the ocean. After his service in the U.S. Navy, he enjoyed an opportunity to go to sea on a naval vessel as part of his career. He and the family spent many years sailing off Marblehead, as far as to Canada and to New York Harbor. Later in life, he and Lorraine enjoyed taking cruises all across the globe.

Edward was an avid traveler. Beginning in childhood, he enjoyed road trips, going around the country with his parents. He and Lorraine accomplished transcontinental drives many times, in his beloved Buick Roadmaster. Edward passed this love to his children also, including taking them around the world in 1969.

As an adoring father and grandfather, he reveled in the time he spent with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He welcomed his children’s spouses and considered them as his own, and his cousins were like siblings. Edward was beloved throughout the family. His whimsical entertaining, intelligence, creative thinking, exuberance and loving kindness will be missed by all.

A graveside funeral service for Edward was held on Nov. 1 at Temple Sinai Cemetery, 16 Buxton Road, Danvers.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Edward’s memory to the Harvard College Fund (Class of 1948), Combined Jewish Philanthropies of Greater Boston, Inc., and the Torah Fund, Congregation Shirat Hayam of the North Shore, Swampscott.

