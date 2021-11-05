Harvey Levin, 89, of Swampscott, entered into eternal rest on Nov. 4, 2021.

Harvey, the son of Frances and Maurice Levin, was born and raised in Lynn. He was the adoring husband of Phyllis (Hurwitz) Levin, the beloved father of Ellen and Bradley (Gisela) Levin, the devoted grandfather of Daniel (Melanie) Levin, Sofie Levin and Isabel Levin, and the loving uncle of Rachel Rubin.

Harvey graduated Lynn Classical High School and Boston University. He entered Suffolk Law School after finishing B.U., and left to serve in the Navy during the Korean War era. After the service, he finished his last year of law school, passed the Bar, and began his law practice. He had a long career practicing law in Boston and Lynn.

Harvey loved life and lived it to the fullest. Everything he did, he did with great enthusiasm. As his children were growing up, you could find him skiing every weekend on the slopes of Loon Mountain with lots of family and friends. Harvey never missed cheering at his son’s rugby games and spending as much time as possible with his beloved grandchildren. Harvey was the true patriarch of his family. He will be remembered with great love by all who knew him.

Harvey loved dining out with his family and friends at fine restaurants and was a true wine connoisseur. Every Monday night you would find him at the head of the table for family dinner. Tuesday nights he joined longtime friends at their weekly poker game. A lifelong Patriots fan, he never missed a game. Throughout their lives, Harvey and Phyllis, along with their dear friends Arlene and Jack Stahl, had wonderful adventures as they traveled the world.

The family would like to thank Dr. Susan Bennet and the entire staff at Mass General Hospital for their extraordinary care of Harvey throughout his life.

Services will be held on Sunday, Nov. 7 at Temple Emanu-El, 393 Atlantic Ave., in Marblehead, at 1:30 p.m. Masks are required. It may also be view remotely at facebook.com/EmanuEl.Marblehead. Interment is at the Pride of Lynn Cemetery. Condolence calls may be made at the home of Arlene and Jack Stahl, on Monday and Tuesday from 2:00-5:00 p.m., and 7:00-9:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Temple Emanu-El, or to a charity of one’s choice. For online condolences, go to goldmanfc.com. Arrangements by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden.