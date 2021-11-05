Mary Alice Lipman, an adventurous spirit who loved life, travel and the arts, died on Nov. 3, 2021, at Benchmark Senior Living at Putnam Farm Danvers following a long battle with dementia.

Mary Alice, born on Oct. 23, 1935 in Naples, New York, traveled the globe … from Australia to an abandoned lighthouse off Cape Cod. She shared her joy of giving to others wherever she went.

Her love of Africa led her to teach psychiatric nursing skills at a hospital in Uganda. On her second trip to the country, she helped build a school by hand-making bricks and hauling them up a muddy mountainside.

She was a founding board member of the Katydid Foundation Inc., a nonprofit serving adults on the autism spectrum. As vice-president of the Board, she was a strong supporter for the autistic residents and their staff.

An avid theater-goer and music lover, she was a frequent visitor to the Huntington Theater, Boston Symphony, Tanglewood and Lyric Stage Company of Boston. She also enjoyed skiing, hiking, camping and biking.

Mary Alice leaves her daughter Susan (Lipman) Helms and her husband James, and her grandson Kellerson, all of Coppell, Texas; her sister-in-law Jane Wilcox of Memphis, Tennessee; and a niece and nephew.

She was predeceased by her parents, Albert and Alice Wilcox of Naples, New York; her brother Henry Wilcox of Memphis; and her son Gregory Lipman of Peabody and Ipswich.

Mary Alice enjoyed a strong network of caring friends, many of whom sat by her bedside prior to her death. Her former neighbor and longtime friend, Carol DiCiaccio of Middleton, managed her care during her three years of suffering from dementia.

Mary Alice lived in Lynnfield for many years, and was a longtime member and past president of the sisterhood at Temple Beth Shalom, Peabody.

She graduated from Florida State University College of Nursing in Tallahassee, Florida in 1957. She worked at the National Institute of Health in Washington, DC., the VNA Roxbury and Lynnfield Council on Aging, and most recently shared her compassion for those with mental illness and addiction at Lynn, Union, BayRidge and Whidden Memorial hospitals.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary Alice’s memory to The Katydid Foundation Inc., a 501(c)3 tax exempt organization, or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Services were private. To leave condolences, messages and memories, visit the website for Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem.