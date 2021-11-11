BOSTON – When an advisory committee to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention debated whether to recommend a COVID-19 vaccine for children, a Boston medical expert was part of the discussion.

Dr. Camille Nelson Kotton is one of the members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), which advises the CDC. She is the clinical director of transplant and immunocompromised host infectious diseases in the Infectious Diseases Division at Massachusetts General Hospital. This month, the committee voted unanimously, 14-0, to recommend the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for youngsters ages five to 11.

“We reviewed the data, and found the vaccine to be safe in both children aged 5-11 and older vaccine recipients,” Kotton said in an email. “We found that the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks. Too many children have died or suffered from serious illness, from what is now a vaccine preventable illness.”

According to the CDC webpage, there have been 2,070,348 cases of COVID-19 among children ages five to 11. In that same age group, 189 children have died from COVID-19. A CDC release on Nov. 2 noted that hospitalizations for children and adolescents increased by a factor of five over six weeks this past summer. The release also cited potential “long-term complications” of COVID-19 in kids. Kotton has been a member of the panel since last winter. Her term runs through June 30 of next year. Members are chosen by the secretary of Health and Human Services. She is one of 15 voting members who advise on vaccines; there are also ex officio members and non-voting representatives. She is the only voting member who is currently based in Massachusetts.

Following the ACIP’s meeting, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky endorsed its recommendation of the Pfizer vaccine for kids. Walensky is a former colleague of Kotton’s at Mass General, having previously chaired its Infectious Diseases Division.

“We know millions of parents are eager to get their children vaccinated and with this decision, we now have recommended that about 28 million children receive a COVID-19 vaccine,” Walensky said in a statement on the CDC website.

Massachusetts covers anyone who lives, works or studies in the state and is over age five, as well as anyone on a patient panel of a health care provider, according to information shared by Kotton. The vaccine is a pediatric vaccine, consisting of two doses, each one 0.2 mL, given three weeks apart. It cannot be interchanged with formulations administered to people 12 or older.

In its release, the CDC referred to clinical trials for children in which the side effects of a vaccine “were mild, self-limiting, and similar to those seen in adults and with other vaccines recommended for children,” with a sore arm the most frequent side effect.

“As a mom, I encourage parents with questions to talk to their pediatrician, school nurse or local pharmacist to learn more about the vaccine and the importance of getting their children vaccinated,” Walensky said in her statement.

Kotton noted that fellow panelists shared personal accounts from their families: “Many of us spoke about how we have vaccinated or will vaccinate our own children and grandchildren.”

Asked about side effects and what she would say to parents on the fence, Kotton replied, “I would encourage a hesitant parent to discuss this with their child’s pediatrician, or read the CDC website. Please don’t let their child be the victim of the dangerous bad information campaigns out there.”