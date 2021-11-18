Pauline (Sidman) Grand, of Boston, entered into rest on Nov. 8, 2021.

Beloved wife of the late Bertram Grand. Dear daughter of the late Bella Sidman. Devoted mother of Russell Grand and adoring mother-in-law of Marcy Grand. Loving sister of the late Samuel Schneiderman, Mischa Schneiderman, Mollie Jordan, and Evelyn Fisher. Pauline is also survived by several other loving family members.

Graveside services were held at Zviller Cemetery, 776 Baker St., West Roxbury on Nov. 12. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pauline’s memory may be made to the Grand Family Kiddush Fund, Adams Street Shul, 168 Adams St., Newton, MA 02460. (Stanetsky Memorial Chapels, Brookline)